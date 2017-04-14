Amazon, Gibson Foundation donate $15K to music non-profit for kids

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There’s a reason Nashville is nicknamed Music City, and on Friday both Amazon and the Gibson Foundation made sure children continue to learn about music.

The companies donated $15,000 to Notes for Notes, a non-profit organization that gives young people free access to instruments and recording studios.

“Lots of kids have a lot of passion around things they want to do, and not everybody has that opportunity, so we are trying to give all kids that equal opportunity to have access,” said John Fogarty with Amazon.

Notes for Notes was formed in 2011 and two studios in Nashville.

The latest donation will allow them to buy more instruments and help more kids.