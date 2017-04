NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An abandoned building in downtown Nashville caught fire early Friday morning.

It happened near the corner of Third Avenue North and Stockyard Street at an old chrome plating business around 2:30 a.m.

Multiple crews with the Nashville Fire Department were called in to fight the blaze.

Harrison Street is currently closed to traffic.

