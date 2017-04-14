2 injured in motorcycle crash in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were injured in a crash between a car and a motorcycle in North Nashville early Friday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Clarksville Pike and Ed Temple Boulevard just after midnight.

Metro police reported a woman was driving on Clarksville Pike when a motorcycle slammed into her driver’s side door.

She and the motorcycle rider were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road was temporarily closed while crews investigated the crash.

No additional information was released.