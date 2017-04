MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The sheriff’s department says a 12-car crash in Murfreesboro has slowed traffic on Interstate 24 West Friday afternoon.

It happened just before 1 p.m. near mile marker 76, near the Medical Center Parkway exit.

Initially the interstate was shut down, but by 1:30 p.m. three lanes had reopened to traffic. The scene is expected to be cleared by 3 p.m.

Traffic is backed up for several miles.

Eastbound traffic is not affected.

It is unknown if any injuries were reported.