CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed Friday evening in a crash involving a motorcycle in Cheatham County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said it happened around 6:30 p.m. on State Route 49 near Greenbrier Road in Ashland City.

The identity of the victim has not been released. No other information was immediately available.

Drivers are warned to expect delays.

