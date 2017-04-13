Woman steals $4K worth of jewelry from Dickson store

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dickson police are on the lookout for a jewel thief with pink hair and multiple tattoos.

Officials say the woman was so calm and calculating, they believe it is possible she is part of a theft ring targeting jewelry stores from Kentucky to Middle Tennessee.

On Thursday, police released video to News 2 from the theft at Kay Jewelers in Dickson.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The video shows a woman with reddish pink hair and sunglasses entering the store on Thornton Drive.

Knowing now that the woman is about to steal $4,200 of jewelry, police say she was exceedingly calm and calculating.

“Almost appears to me she knew the layout of the store, where things would be at,” explained Lt. Todd Christian.

According to witnesses, the woman was covered with circular tattoos on her neck.

She had words written on her fingers, and she had a distinctive tattoo of a stethoscope on her right foot.

The police report states that the woman reportedly said she is a tattoo shop owner from Oregon and was visiting family.

Police say the woman knew what she wanted, asking to see a $3,500 men’s bracelet.

She then asked the salesman to show her a $700 Movado watch to go with the bracelet.

Moments later, she said thank you and bolted out the door.

That’s when one of the clerks called 911.

Police say the woman left the store and got into a red colored sports car.

The driver reportedly put it in reverse and then backed out of the parking lot onto the street in reverse.

Lt. Christian told News 2 this was the first time he had heard of a reverse get-a-way car.

“I have not heard of it. First, I have seen because we are seeing more organized type crime.”

Christian went on to say that the bandits were fearful of exterior cameras and perhaps backing out was a way to conceal their license plate.

Shopper Jayne Cauthen understands that crimes like this one affect all of us.

“I think as a taxpayer it affects me because somewhere along the line I am going to end up paying for it,” she said.

Police say it’s possible the jewels are stolen and traded for drugs, or cash used for other criminal enterprises.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is urged to contact Dickson police at 615- 446-5403.