Tennessee crime report shows murders increase over 10 percent

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In the annual Crime in Tennessee report, data shows murder increased by 11.6 percent from 2015 to 2016.

Overall, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s report revealed an increase in reported instances of crime year-to-year.

Along with the increase in murder, data also showed the number of drug/narcotic violations increased by 9.5 percent.

The number of people arrested in reported crimes decreased 1.9 percent from 2015 to 2016. Forcible rape offenses also decreased by 2.8 percent, and juvenile arrests accounted for 6.6 percent in 2016, a slight decrease from the year before at 7 percent.

The TBI says more than half of all reported Crime Against Persons offenses, at 51.3 percent, were domestic-violence related.

And overall, the number of DUI arrests continued to trend downward in the past year.

“We’re extremely thankful for our dedicated law enforcement partners,” said TBI Director Mark Gwyn. “Together, they helped us compile a thorough snapshot of crime in Tennessee. We now hope every department takes this information and works to further address the key crime issues facing their communities and our state.”