TBI investigates missing firearm from Tennessee police department

WAYNESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a missing firearm from a local police department.

District Attorney General Brent Cooper requested the TBI investigate this case in January. It involves a gun that disappeared from the Waynesboro Police Department in Wayne County.

The owner of Mo’s Pawn in nearby Lawrence County told News 2 a police officer pawned a gun at his store a little more than two years ago. He describes the gun as a Glock and says the officer maybe made $75 off of it. He added that the gun has since been sold.

The owner also confirmed an investigator with the TBI has been to the store looking into this case.

For now, the TBI is not confirming any names involved in the investigation and told News 2 us the case continues to be active and open.