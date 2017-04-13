Smyrna police search for endangered runaway

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Smyrna police are searching for an endangered runaway.

Katelyn Conway, 17, left a temporary custody placement in Smyrna on Thursday.

She is believed to be in the Nashville area, possibly Hermitage, Madison or Tulip Grove. Katelyn also has ties to Clarksville.

According to police, the teen has run away before.

She was recently released from Davidson County for being a runaway. There are also petitions for Katelyn running away in Rutherford County.

She is a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She weighs 130 pounds and is 5 feet 4 inches tall.

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact Smyrna police at 615- 459-6644.