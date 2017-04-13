Rise in murder across Tennessee concerns families of victims

There are 2 videos inside this story. Click here to see both from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its yearly crime report Thursday, and murder cases are on the rise in Tennessee.

Mother Natasha Fite told News 2 as the two-year anniversary of her son’s murder approaches, she feels as though she is reliving the horrific experience all over again.

Fite said the last few days she has felt sadness and anger.

“It is horrible. It is actually disgusting because I don’t know what people are thinking, like it’s okay to take someone’s life, or go somewhere and take some child’s life,” said Fite.

On Aug. 11, 2015, her 18-year-old son Kenny Hatcher was gunned down in a drive-by shooting as he was sitting on his front porch.

Fite told News 2 she thought things would get better, but the results of the annual TBI crime report show they are worse. The murder rate in Tennessee is up 11.6 percent from 2015 to 2016.

The report also reveals another concerning trend. While the number of people murdered is up, the number of those arrested for crimes is slightly down at 1.9 percent from 2015 to 2016.

Another mother whose son, grandson, and nephew were also murdered expressed her frustration.

“It makes me not only sit in the middle of my bed, it makes me drop to my knees, but it also makes me want to call on everybody, not just the government, the mayor, elected officials, everybody. We got to get out here and take our streets back,” said Clemmie Greenlee, who formed a support group to help grieving mothers.

Fite also joined the group. She said it started with four mothers and in less than a year grew to 10 mothers who lost their children to murder.

According to the TBI report, drug violations increased 9.5 percent and 51.3 percent of crimes against people were domestic violence related.