Predators hosting watch party at Bridgestone Arena for Stanley Cup Playoffs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Even though the Preds take on the Blackhawks in Chicago to start the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the crowd at 501 Broadway will still be rocking.

The Predators will host a Preds Playoff Celebration on the plaza at Bridgestone Arena beginning at 6:30 p.m.

You can watch the game on a giant screen with other Preds fans and take in the happy hour from Tavern ’96. Don’t forget to bring your own chair, though!

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. for games one and two.

The series comes back to Smashville on Monday for game three. That game will not start until 8:30 p.m. The start time for game 4 on Thursday, also in Nashville, has yet to be announced.

News 2’s Kara Hammer is in Chicago with the team and will have updates throughout the playoffs. For the rest of our Predators coverage, click here.