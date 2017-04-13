Predators beat Blackhawks 1-0

CHICAGO (WKRN) – Viktor Arvidsson scored in the first period and the Nashville Predators beat the Blackhawks 1-0 at the United Center in Chicago Thursday night.

Preds goalie Pekka Rinne was spectacular, stopping all 29 shots from Chicago.

Arvidsson scored 7:52 into the first period on assists from Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansen. After that, it was all Pekka Rinne.

The Preds defensive corps sold out to stop Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, and the Blackhawks offense blocking 26 shots.

The Predators lead the series 1-0 with game 2 Saturday night in Chicago.