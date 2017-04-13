Noble Springs Dairy to host first-ever Easter egg hunt this Saturday

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Noble Springs Dairy was one of our first ever Positively Tennessee stories almost eight years ago.

The Noble family has continued to grow and serve our community, and they want you to come experience the farm outside of Franklin this weekend.

Justyne Noble and her husband started their dairy back in 2009. The grade A goat and dairy creamery is run on land owned by Calvin and Marilyn Lehew that was no longer in use.

Justyne explained how their host farm ended up in Franklin.

“It used to be a farm that grew tobacco and cantaloupes and all things… They showed it to us and we just fell in love with the space out here. Most people that come out here just can’t believe how pretty and open of a space it is out here,” she said.

The Noble family wants to share their love of goats and what they do with the public on Saturday with their first eggstravaganza easter egg hunt.

The egg hunt starts at 1 p.m., but the farm opens up at 11 a.m. with a chance to interact with baby goats.

Dustin said the goats are very personable animals.

“They like affection. We handle them twice a day or sometimes three times a day every day, so we get to know their personalities. We know if they’re in a good mood or bad mood, and they can probably tell the same about us. They’re pretty smart,” he told News 2.

Justyne is hoping people will come out to enjoy the afternoon.

“Bring their Easter baskets for their kids but also blankets or lawn chairs or whatever they might need to picnic,” she said.

The event is free to the public, but they’re asking for a $10 per car donation that will benefit the Land Trust for Tennessee, which, Dustin explains, protects thousands of acres in Tennessee.

“Specifically there’s a lot of farms right here in Leiper’s Fork that have been protected, so this area will have plenty of green space from here on because of the land trust of Tennessee,” he explained.

Dustin has lived in Tennessee all his life and has seen the growth and change.

“I’ve seen Cool Springs go from a field with a blue water tower in it to a massive commercial development. I think it’s really important for someone to take the initiative to really preserve some of the beautiful green space that, especially the greater Nashville area, has to offer.”

The Smoke Et Al food truck will be on site with a full menu, and there will also be gelato and local brewery tastings for the adults.

If you are planning on participating in the Easter egg hunt, sign up by emailing dustin@noble-springs.com. You can also reach Noble Springs Farm by phone at 615-481-9546 or click here for their websites.

If you’re just planning on meeting the goats and enjoying the afternoon on the farm, no need to RSVP.