Nashville non-profit raises thousands for at-risk men

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A local non-profit raised thousands of dollars Thursday night to help break the cycle of poverty, crime and dependency.

4:13 Strong works with young at-risk men providing educational, vocational and life skills instruction.

They do that with a rigorous faith-based six month program.

Thursday’s benefit at Rockettown brought together men currently in that program as well as graduates.

“A lot of these guys come to us straight out of the criminal justice system with little hope and with a little bit of help from us and the volunteers,” explained Steve Norris, the president of the organization. “We’re able to help them get their life turned around, and tonight we’re just celebrating the successes they’ve had.”

This is 4:13 Strong’s third annual event.

At last check, they surpassed their goal, bringing in more than $100,000.