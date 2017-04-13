Nashville clerk dies from injuries after confrontation with teens

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville clerk died from his injuries Wednesday after he had a confrontation with two teens earlier this week.

Rhus Asefaw, 26, passed away from a severe head injury.

According to Metro police, he was hurt while working at the Citgo store on 500 Main Street when he got into an argument with a 15-year-old boy and it turned physical.

Another store employee broke up the fight and the 15-year-old went outside, but he headed back to the front of the store a few minutes later.

Authorities say Asefaw then grabbed a metal pole and ran outside, where he took a couple swings at the teen.

While he was doing that, the teen’s 17-year-old brother punched Asefaw in the head.

He fell forward and bumped his head on a cinder block wall. Asefaw was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died two days later.

Authorities have interviewed the teens and others present at the time.

The District Attorney’s Office will decide if anyone will face charges.