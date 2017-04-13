Man wanted for stealing credit card during Kentucky funeral

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a man who used a credit card stolen during a funeral in Franklin, Kentucky Wednesday.

Franklin police reported the man took the card from a wallet inside an office at the First United Methodist Church.

He fled the church on foot before making his way to Bowling Green, where he made purchases at Walmart, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Cabela’s.

He was seen on surveillance video at Walmart leaving in a red or maroon Chevy Suburban.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Franklin police at 270-586-8824.