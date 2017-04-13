Man shot, killed in Clarksville shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was shot and killed in a Clarksville subdivision early Thursday morning.

Clarksville police reported it happened on Ernest Shelton Drive in the Lincoln Homes subdivision around 1:40 a.m.

Responding officers found 39-year-old Marcellus Flynn with at least one gunshot wound.

He was transported to Tennova Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 931-645-TIPS.

No additional information was immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.