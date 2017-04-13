Man charged with carjacking elderly man in Centennial Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man arrested for a violent carjacking in Nashville Friday has been charged for carjacking an elderly man in Centennial Park earlier that day.

According to an arrest affidavit, Dashawn Lytle, 18, walked up to the elderly man who was sitting in a car at the park.

Metro police said Lytle pointed a gun at the man and forced him to get out of the vehicle, when he allegedly took the man’s belongings and punched him in the face.

Lytle then got into victim’s car but got back out when he saw the elderly man approach a good Samaritan for help.

Lytle reportedly pointed a gun at the good Samaritan, who pulled out his own gun and fired a shot, causing him to run away.

The elderly man was taken to TriStar Centennial Medical Center for treatment.

Police arrested Lytle on a separate charge and linked him to the crime after finding him in possession of the elderly man’s ID and bank cards.

The victim also identified Lytle in a lineup.

Lytle was arrested early Friday morning after he, a 16-year-old girl and another suspect shoved a man inside his trunk at a Nashville apartment complex.

The victim was then hit in the head with the gun before two other suspects helped force him into the trunk of his Nissan Sentra.

Police say the man was able to pull the emergency release inside his car before the suspects drove off. He escaped, ran to his apartment, and called authorities.

The victim’s Sentra was spotted hours later at 3:30 a.m. Friday morning at the McDonald’s at the corner of Fesslers Lane and Murfreesboro Pike.

There was a brief chase before the driver wrecked on the exit ramp of Interstate 40 West onto Hermitage Avenue, police told News 2.

Metro police said Lytle was wearing the victim’s watch, and he was also taken to Nashville General Hospital for an unrelated gunshot wound to his butt. He had already been shot before the carjacking incident occurred.

Lytle faces charges of aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated kidnapping, evading arrest, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and driving without a license. He is being held in lieu of $115,000 bond.