NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 51-year-old man was killed in a work-related accident in Nashville Wednesday evening.

It happened at ISOFlex Packaging on Visco Drive.

According to police, Timothy Evans was operating a baler inside the plant when it became full.

While he and a co-worker were trying to close the baler door, Evans suffered a head injury.

Police said he died at the scene.

Additional information was not released.