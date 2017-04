NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It was announced Thursday that Kings of Leon will perform at the first-ever concert at the Nashville Sounds stadium later this year.

The announcement was made at First Tennessee Park, which opened just two years ago, in 2015.

The first-ever concert at the ballpark will be held on Friday, Sept. 29.

Tickets to the show go on sale April 21 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.