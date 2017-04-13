Kidnapping suspect taken into custody at Madison apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) –Metro police arrested a kidnapping suspect who fled from police inside a Madison apartment early Thursday morning.

It began when the man, identified as Granville Johnson, met with a woman and her child at the Kroger located at 200 Gallatin Pike South around midnight.

Metro police told News 2 Johnson was meeting with the woman to give her money for the child when he held them at gunpoint inside his car while he went through her phone.

Johnson reportedly drove them around for a while before taking them back to Kroger, where the woman called police.

When officers arrived to the scene, they attempted to interview Johnson, who sped away from the parking lot before leading police on a brief pursuit.

Police called off the chase for safety reasons, though Johnson crashed his car a short time later on East Webster Street, according to police.

Johnson was seen running from the scene of the crash and police believed he was hiding inside his apartment.

SWAT officers were called in to assist with the arrest but they were not needed.

He voluntarily left his apartment around 3 a.m. and was taken into custody.

Johnson faces charges of kidnapping, evading arrest and aggravated assault.

