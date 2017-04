BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Interstate 40 East in Benton County is closed after a fatal crash Thursday night.

It happened at 6 p.m. at mile marker 129, which is between the Benton and Decatur County line.

No details were immediately released about a cause for the wreck, but News 2 has confirmed that two people were killed.

The roadway is expected to clear by 9 p.m.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.