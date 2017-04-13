Full Senate to vote on Haslam’s transportation funding bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Gov. Bill Haslam’s proposal to boost transportation funding in large part through a hike in Tennessee’s fuel taxes is headed for a full floor vote in the state Senate.

The Senate Finance Committee voted 10-1 on Wednesday to advance the measure that would also make cuts to the taxes the state charges on groceries, manufacturers and earnings from stocks and bonds.

The Senate version of the bill also includes property tax relief for the elderly, veterans and the disabled.

The measure is now poised for floor votes in both chambers, though House Speaker Beth Harwell and other Republican House leaders have been trying to strip the gas tax element from the bill.

Haslam says the measure is key to begin tackling a $10 billion backlog in road and bridge projects.