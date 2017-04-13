FBI: Man wanted on federal child porn charges could be in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former Florida teacher wanted on federal child porn charges could be in the Nashville area where he has relatives.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Corey Dejuan Perry.

Perry, who was once a teacher at H.L. Watkins Middle School in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, is wanted on charges of child pornography, receipt of child pornography, and enticement.

The warrant was issued on March 28 out of West Palm Beach. Authorities say he was last seen on March 26 in Fort Lauderdale. His rental vehicle was found there with the doors unlocked and keys in the ignition on April 7.

According to investigators, evidence indicates Perry left Florida and headed to Nashville, where he has relatives.

Perry may now be clean shaven and/or wearing a disguise to avoid detection. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 275 pounds. He has a small, circular birth mark on his left shoulder.

Several victims and witnesses have come forward in recent days to provide information. Anyone with more information as to his whereabouts, or who thinks they may be a victim, are urged to call the FBI in Miami at 754-703-2000 or your local police department.