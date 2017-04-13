Ex-director of animal shelter pleads guilty to animal cruelty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The former director of the Davidson County Animal Shelter has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges.

News outlets report District Attorney Garry Frank says Marsha Mayo Williams entered the plea Wednesday after being charged with animal cruelty and obstruction of justice.

Court documents say Williams, Marissa Studivent and Dana Williams-King failed to provide humane treatment to a dog admitted to the Davidson shelter with a broken back on May 2015.

Williams was sentenced to 24 months of supervised probation. During that time, she’s not permitted to operate or work at an animal shelter or similar facility.

Frank says the cases involving Studivent and Williams-King are still pending.

An attorney for Williams, Studivent or King could not be reached for comment.