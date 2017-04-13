Cornerback Jason McCourty says he’s no longer a Titan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After eight seasons in Nashville, veteran cornerback Jason McCourty says he is no longer with the Titans.

With the Titans due to report for involuntary workouts Monday, McCourty tweeted out a goodbye Thursday afternoon.

McCourty went on to thank his teammates, coaches and the organization for what he called “one hell of a ride.”

In eight seasons, the former sixth round pick out of Rutgers racked up 505 tackles and 13 interceptions.

In 2012, he signed a six-year deal worth $43 million, but he had only one year left on that deal at $ million.

By cutting ties with McCourty now, the Titans are not on the hook for any of it. This move comes on the heels of signing cornerback Logan Ryan to a deal worth roughly $10 million a year for the next three years.

McCourty said in the tweet he does not know where he will wind up next, but many believe he will join his twin brother Devin with the Patriots.