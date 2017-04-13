Corner Pub to open first downtown location this fall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The ever-popular Corner Pub, which has locations across Middle Tennessee, is opening its first downtown Nashville location this fall.

The bar and restaurant is the first tenant at the new 5th Avenue of the Arts Garage on Fifth Avenue between Broadway and Commerce Street.

“As soon as I walked by the space, I knew it was where we needed to be. It’s just a couple of blocks from Broadway, which is perfect for what we do.” said Jeff Rippy, owner of Corner Pub. “This will be the place to get together and enjoy a nice meal with your family, friends and neighbors while exploring all things downtown Nashville has to offer.”

Corner Pub will be nearly 6,000 square feet and interior work is set to begin soon. It’s expected to be complete in about 7 months.

“We are beyond excited to have such a well-known local brand as our first tenant,” said Jim Harbison, executive director of MDHA. “Our goal for this project was to help connect the Arts District with the activity on Broadway, and Corner Pub is going to help us achieve that.”

The 5th Avenue Arts Garage has a remaining 1,600 square feet of retail at the site. The garage opened late last year and has 1,010 parking spaces. Parking is available 24/7 with a current special of $10 after 4 p.m.