RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A contract road worker was struck and killed on Interstate 24 East in Rutherford County Thursday.

It happened at 5:18 p.m. at mile marker 84.

The identity of the worker has yet to be released.

The left lane is currently blocked for those traveling eastbound, while the westbound lanes have rubbernecking delays.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the road should clear by 9 p.m.

Refresh this page for updates.