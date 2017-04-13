Clarksville police investigate possible attempted abduction of 7-year-old

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police have launched an investigation after a possible attempted abduction of a 7-year-old child.

It happened at 8:48 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Market Street and E Street.

According to authorities, the child was standing at his bus stop when a black Hummer H2 pulled up.

The driver waved and then motioned with his finger for the child to come to him. The boy ran away down Market Street and the Hummer followed.

It was last seen turning on Rainbow Street.

Officers canvassed the neighborhood and found two black Hummer H2s; however, the tags did not match the suspect’s.

His was Tennessee tag that read J3493K.

Anyone who sees a black Hummer H2 with this licence plate is asked to the Clarksville Police Department Detective Josh Jobe at 931-648-0656 ext. 5269.