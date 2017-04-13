Burglars target Murfreesboro neighborhood

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A new neighborhood in Murfreesboro is being targeted by burglars. Neighbors estimate 20 cars plus were rifled through in a matter of hours, with surveillance cameras catching the thieves in action.

Sheffield Park is split down the middle. On one side, houses being built by the dozen, on the other are fresh homes and new families.

These new neighbors are now on edge.

“It’s scary,” noted Lindsey Phy, who lives off Hyde Court. “It’s still kind of rural out here.”

Phy first spotted the trouble on Facebook with reports of strangers snooping through cars. Though she was not a victim, her neighbors had different stories.

“I was like, ‘Surely my husband locks his car every night,'” noted Phy’s neighbor, Jessica Dickerson. “I guess it was the one night he forgot to lock it. All his glove boxes had been gone through.”

“My daughter, the one night she didn’t lock her car, was ransacked,” said Carol Lethcoe, who lives nearby. “They just went through it real quick.”

Story after story poured in online through a Facebook group started by Alex Hamlin, who caught thieves in the act on surveillance camera.

“They opened up my vehicle, my father’s vehicle, and attempted to open my mother’s,” she explained. “Broke into almost all of the other cars in the neighborhood.”

These new neighbors are banding together, many filing reports through Murfreesboro police, while many more are simply leaving their porch lights on.

“Just saying, you know, we are here. We’re home,” said Dickerson. “Hope we can catch you next time.”

Many of the victims’ cars were left unlocked, which serves as a reminder to always lock up and stow valuables outside of your vehicle.

Anyone with information about these burglaries should contact Murfreesboro police at 615-893-1311.