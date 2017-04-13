Armed, dangerous couple wanted by Montgomery County Sheriff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are looking for a man and a woman authorities believe to be armed and dangerous after they were reportedly involved in the stabbing of a man in the town of Woodlawn Tuesday.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call Tuesday morning around 9 a.m. of a man who was bleeding and going in and out of consciousness on Cooper Creek Road.

The victim was driven by a private vehicle to a gas station on Dover Road where he was found by paramedics to be suffering from several knife wounds. He was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as 28-year-old Dustin Myer and said Marissa Denton, 29, likely witnessed the stabbing.

Myer was described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has an existing warrant for aggravated domestic assault.

Denton was described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, 148 pounds with brown or strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. She has an existing warrant for reckless endangerment.

They are believed to be traveling in a green 2000 Jeep Cherokee with Tennessee license plate 1A01V8.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 931-645-TIPS.

No additional information was released.