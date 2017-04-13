3 robbery suspects arrested in stolen car in south Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police arrested three robbery suspects in a stolen car in south Nashville early Thursday morning.

The suspects, who Metro police identified as two adults and one juvenile, were taken into custody in a stolen, black 2012 Chevy Malibu at 500 Paragon Mills Road around 4 a.m.

Metro police said they were taken into custody without incident.

The suspects are being interviewed by detectives regarding two separate robberies.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.