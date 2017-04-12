Toddlers missing 2 hours found in unlocked car across from home

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two toddlers who were missing for two hours Wednesday have been found safe and charges are pending against a man.

According to police, the 2 and 3-year-old children were reported missing from a home on LBJ Court around 10 a.m.

The children were found two hours later, around 12:30 p.m., in a small car across the street from the home. Authorities said the car was not locked and it is believed the two somehow got into the car and closed the doors.

It is unknown how long the kids were in the car, but they were showing some signs of heat exhaustion and were taken to Sumner Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Charges are pending against a man in the home where the kids went missing from. Those charges, or his identity, were not immediately released.

The Department of Children’s Services has been notified of the incident.