Sumner County Schools experiencing bus driver shortage

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Like many other Tennessee school districts, Sumner County is struggling to fill school bus driver openings.

They need around 30 school bus drivers. Pile onto that the usual sick days and doctor appointments, and most days there just aren’t enough drivers to handle the 1,000 daily bus routes.

Spokesman Jeremy Johnson says the shortage appears to be the result of a good economy.

He says if you’re qualified to drive a school bus, you’re probably qualified to drive for more money in the private sector.

“There are construction jobs and other jobs that are more lucrative for drivers and they’re taking those jobs and not working for us,” said Johnson. “Really what I think it comes down to is it’s a function of the economy. There are other jobs out there where they can receive a better wage. And they are taking them.”

School bus drivers in Sumner County are essentially part-time employees with full-time benefits.

The district increased the pay a couple of years ago, but they may have to shell out more money again next school year to attract new drivers.

Sumner County Schools plans to hold job fairs over the summer to help fill job openings. Click here if you’d like to apply.

Wilson County Schools is another of several local districts that are short on bus drivers.