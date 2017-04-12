Some homeowners concerned about borrow pit next to Murfreesboro neighborhood

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Some homeowners in a Rutherford County neighborhood say a borrow pit next door is a potential danger for children.

A grandmother told News 2 her little grandson wandered off and almost fell in one of the deep pits.

The borrow pit is where dirt, or in this case, clay is being dug up to be used to cover trash at the Middle Point Landfill on Jefferson Pike.

Karen McConnell watches her grandson Lucas like a hawk, but not long ago, she said he slipped off and nearly fell into one of the huge holes at a borrow pit directly behind her home.

“He took off and went back to go see the big machine, because he’s a boy and big machines fascinate, luckily my husband got to him in time before he ended up inside one of those pits,” McConnell said.

The property owner was approved for five acres of dirt removal at a time and is not required to cover those pits until six months after he finishes excavation or after the permit expires, according to the planning commission.

Beside that close call, McConnell said the standing water in the huge holes is infesting their neighborhood with mosquitos.

“Standing water equals mosquitos and God knows what,” she said.

McConnell and some other Riverwalk Subdivision homeowners say the dust from the earthmoving equipment comes right onto their property and is covering their homes and cars.

She claims the workers are supposed to spray the ground with water before they dig.

“My swimming pool has basically been useless over the last four or five years because the dirt, once you get a windy day it floats through the air and lands in the swimming pool,” McConnell said.

“There are other properties in the vicinity conducting excavation and construction which produce dust and other issues,” said attorney Ted Goodman who represents landowner Richard Reeves. “Prior complaints regarding the borrow pit project have been investigated by the Rutherford County Planning and Engineering Department and been found to be caused by the other properties in the vicinity.”

Five years ago, a group of homeowner fought to stop Reeves from getting a temporary conditional use permit to dig borrow pits on the property.

They were not successful.

The clay dirt is being sold to Middle Point Landfill, often referred to as Mt. Trashmore to cover the mounds of trash.

“The Rutherford County Planning and Engineering Department is conducting monthly inspections of the borrow pit project and has confirmed that the borrow pit project is in compliance with all requirements,” Goodman said.

Not all homeowners, however, have a problem with what’s going on next door.

We spoke with one man who he was against the project at first.

“Our main issue was there wouldn’t be no truck running up and down Riverwalk Boulevard and as to this day we haven’t had this problem,” homeowner Carl Blakely said. “So I don’t have any issues with it.”

McConnell said many of her neighbors have had enough and sold their homes because of what’s taking place next door.

Goodman said he sent a certified letter to McConnell last year requesting an opportunity to discuss her concerns.

The letter was signed for, and they just received a call from her this past Monday, they returned the call and are waiting to hear back from her.