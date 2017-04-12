Police: Man shot by teens after armed robbery in northwest Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was shot in the legs by two teenagers after he was robbed at gunpoint in northwest Nashville late Tuesday night.

It happened on 33rd Avenue North just after 11 p.m.

Metro police told News 2 the 57-year-old victim was walking down the street when two teens approached him and demanded money.

The victim handed over his wallet but the suspects shot him anyway, according to police.

He was transported to an area hospital where he is in stable condition.

Metro police described one suspect as dark-skinned and heavyset while the other was described as light-skinned.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.