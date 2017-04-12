Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway late Wednesday afternoon into an officer-involved shooting in southeast Murfreesboro.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed the shooting took place in the 400 block of Double Springs Road.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured and who fired the shots at this time.

It’s also not clear which law enforcement agency was involved, but the Murfreesboro Police Department confirmed it wasn’t one of their officers.

Further details were not immediately known. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

