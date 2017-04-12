Motive behind Cookeville Ficosa plant shooting remains mystery

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The sadness of Tuesday’s parking lot shooting at an automotive plant in Cookeville continued Wednesday with the death of one of the victims.

Tyler Stults, 20, passed away late Tuesday night after he was shot while sitting in a car with coworker Rebecca Crowley. Police say Angelique Deplae opened fire on the two before taking her own life.

Authorities reported Deplae once had a relationship with Stults, but what exactly brought all three together in that parking lot is still a mystery.

“I don’t know what brought Ms. Crowley and Mr. Stults together other than they were coworkers,” said Major Carl Sells.

“We have no indication there was any kind of verbal altercation in the parking lot at the time or immediately prior to it,” he added.

The surviving victim is listed in stable condition at a Chattanooga hospital.

News 2 confirmed through investigators the shooter was married to Alan Deplae, whose social media indicate he lives in Michigan but was on his way to Tennessee after being informed of his wife’s death.

She leaves behind two children who investigators say were living with her in the Cookeville area.

“It’s a sad case of domestic violence for the whole state,” Major Sells told News 2.

The longtime officer made a plea about handling angry domestic situations he has seen so often.

“The old ‘count to 10’ actually does work in some situations, but if that does not help, find a person to talk with to seek some guidance with the emotions,” Sells said.

Also on Wednesday afternoon, The Suicide Prevention Network sent News 2 a statement expressing its condolences to the employees at the Ficosa plant. The organization is planning to provide services to plant workers.

