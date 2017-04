LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are trying to identify a man wanted for his connection to several large thefts from the Walmart in La Vergne.

La Vergne police reported the thefts occurred at the location on Murfreesboro Road.

He was last seen leaving the area near Walmart on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact La Vergne police at 615-793-7744.