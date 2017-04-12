Man charged with killing 2-month old son in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Prosecutors say a West Tennessee man has been indicted in the death of his 2-month old son.

The district attorney’s office in Memphis says 20-year-old James Clifton Robinson has been charged with first-degree murder in the perpetration of aggravated child abuse and neglect in the death of James Robinson Jr.

Authorities say the baby died of a skull fracture and traumatic brain injuries suffered in a home in the Frayser neighborhood in November 2015. Prosecutors say Robinson was the only caretaker present when the boy was hurt.

Robinson is being held in jail on unrelated charges. Records show he is being represented by a public defender that could not be reached Tuesday.