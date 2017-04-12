Hermitage Thorntons robbed at gunpoint; Suspect at large

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a Thornton’s gas station in Hermitage was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.

It happened at the location on Lebanon Pike near Old Hickory Boulevard around 1 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the suspect was making a purchase when he pulled out a handgun and demanded money.

When the clerk opened the register, the suspect grabbed the cash and fled the store, firing a shot into the air as he ran toward the Big Lots shopping center.

He was described by Metro police as a black man, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 160 pounds. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with dark sleeves, gray sweatpants and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.