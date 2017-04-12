Glenn Jacobs, WWE wrestler ‘Kane,’ announces candidacy for Knox County Mayor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Insurance agency owner and professional wrestler Glenn Jacobs is officially “in the ring” for Knox County mayoral race.

“I’ve lived in East Tennessee for over 20 years at this point. It’s just a great place. I love it here. My family loves it here, and I just want to have as much positive impact on things as I possibly can.”

Jacobs officially announced his candidacy Tuesday afternoon at Sweet Pea’s BBQ in South Knoxville. He named a campaign treasurer in March.

“As Knox County mayor, I promise to keep taxes low and make Knox County a place everyone can be proud of,” said Jacobs. “I see my role as that of a facilitator among the different communities in our area. And also I think that Mayor Burchett has done a very good job with transparency in government and I would continue along those lines.”

Jacobs has lived in East Tennessee for more than a decade and moved to Knoxville a few years ago. Jacobs portrays the popular “Kane” in the WWE ring, the younger brother of “The Undertaker,” and has won a number of world championships.

His wife Crystal said he is the best man for the job.

“When we met twenty-some years ago, the two things that attracted me to him were his laugh and his heart,” she said. “To be a big man, he has a big heart. But not only is he a big man, with a big heart and a wonderful laugh, he’s an extremely intelligent man and he constantly studies on his own, looking at how to help and solve things and fix problems in our community.”

Jacobs said his years as a professional wrestler helped prepare him for a career in politics.

“I learned that great leaders don’t stand behind and crack a whip and drive people on,” Jacobs said. “They get out in front, they have a vision, and the show people how it benefits them and pull them along.”

Some Knox County voters already said he has their vote.

“I just think he represents East Tennessee values very well and I think he’d to a great job as Knox County mayor,” Justin Pratt said.

Bob Thomas announced his candidacy this time last year. He currently serves as a Knox County Commissioner. Thomas has pledged to keep taxes low and work closely with the Knox County School Board.

On April 10, Knox county Sheriff Jimmy “J.J.” Jones took a big step toward entering the race. He filed paperwork naming a treasurer for a possible run. Jones was appointed Sheriff in 2007 by the County Commission.

The current mayor of Knox County is Tim Burchett, but he is ineligible to run in the next election because of the county’s term limits. Burchett became Knox County Mayor in September 2010.