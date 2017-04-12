Funeral services to be held for family killed in Henry County fire

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Funeral services will be held Wednesday for the five family members killed in a fire in Henry County last week.

Jimmy Pollack, his wife Carrie and three of their children, 3-year-old Callie Pollack, 4-year-old Ivy Pollack, and 14-year-old Jimmy Pollack Jr., died Friday when their home caught fire near the Kentucky state line.

Two other children, 13-year-old Lily Pollack and her 8-year-old sister Rose were able to escape the home. The younger sister was being treated at a local hospital for minor burns to her neck and face.

The memorial will be held at the Sulphur Well Church of Christ at 5 p.m.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office will host a benefit for the Pollack children Thursday, April 20 at the Henry County Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The department will sell sandwiches, chips and drinks for $8.

An account has been set up by the sheriff’s department for the family at Security Bank and Trust under the children’s grandmother’s name, Mary Charlene Pollack. Donations can be made by calling 731-642-6644.