Fisk University dorm building evacuated due to gas leak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A dormitory at Fisk University was evacuated Wednesday evening due to a gas leak.

The Nashville Fire Department was called to the scene before 7 p.m. along with Piedmont Natural Gas.

Authorities reportedly found elevated levels of carbon monoxide on several floors of the building. A pipe emitting gas had been pulled away from a wall in the basement.

Nashville Fire officials was told the issue has since been corrected, but it’s unclear when students will be allowed back in.

We reached out to the university for comment. Fisk officials replied:

We are aware of a possible leak in one of the campus buildings. As a safety precaution, we have evacuated three of our campus buildings. Campus alerts were sent out to students, faculty, and staff informing them of the evacuation. All on-campus residents are accounted for and have been moved to a safe location. Administrators and area safety agencies will continue to monitor the situation.

Further details weren’t immediately known.