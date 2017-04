GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A single-story home caught fire in Gallatin Wednesday afternoon.

Thick black smoke could be seen from the interstate as flames damaged the Driver Lane residence.

Emergency personnel confirmed to News 2 that two people were inside when the fire broke out. One person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, although the extent of their injuries remain unknown.

The cause of the fire remains unknown as firefighters continue knocking out hot spots.