FBI investigates suspicious package mailed to downtown building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a suspicious package was mailed to the Rachel Jackson building in downtown Nashville Wednesday.

The building houses offices for the Department of Correction.

Police, firefighters and the fire department’s hazardous material unit all responded to the scene.

It is unknown where the package came from. The FBI has taken possession of it and it will be analyzed by the state’s health lab.

Additional information was not released and no injuries were reported.