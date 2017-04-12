Father accused of selling drugs from Hendersonville home

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A convicted felon is back behind bars and is charged with selling heroin from his Hendersonville home.

Drug agents with the 18th Judicial Drug Task Force told News 2 the ex-con was moving a lot of product and was reportedly doing it in front of his children.

The raid went down Tuesday morning at Kenneth Huggins’ home.

Drug agents told News 2 the 40-year-old has been selling China white heroin from his home on the quiet cul-de-sac.

“From the residents, customers would come there, sometimes he’d meet them out and sell, but mainly he would meet them there and sell heroin,” an agent said. “Traffic in and out. It was pretty much every day around the clock.”

When drug agents searched the Sumner County home, they found a shot gun and nearly 15 grams of heroin that has a street value of more than $3,500.

“They did it around the kids,” the agent said. “They should not have to be a part of that, see that. We do know they were selling it in front of the children.”

When News 2 went to the home Wednesday, there was a hole where SWAT members forced entry.

“That hole in the door is where Hendersonville SWAT team made entry on a search warrant,” the agent explained. “I’m told while they were inside searching, Mr. Huggins showed up and that is when he was taken into custody.”

Upon his arrest, drug agents said Huggins was cooperative but also threatening.

“He said he has done this before and he will go back,” the agent said. “He actually, any informant in this case, he made threats to that informant in front of us. He said he would find out who it is and he would get them when he gets out.”

Investigators said the Department of Children’s Service took custody of the kids.

Huggins’ girlfriend, who is also the mother of his children, could also face charges.

Huggins is charged with possession of Schedule I for resale, possession of Schedule IV for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, among other charges.

He remains in the Sumner County jail on a $250,000 bond.

A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation report shows he has a lengthy criminal history that dates back to 1996. Charges include statutory rape, evading arrest and multiple counts of drug possession and sales.