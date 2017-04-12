DA receives initial TBI report in Jocques Clemmons’ shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – District Attorney Glenn Funk has received the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s initial report on a deadly officer-involved shooting that claimed the life of a 31-year-old man in February.

Jocques Clemmons was shot and killed by a Metro police officer Feb. 10 at the Cayce Homes in East Nashville.

An autopsy report revealed he was shot three times and grazed once by a bullet.

Officer Joshua Lippert fired shots at Clemmons after he reportedly ran from a traffic stop and the officer spotted a gun in his possession

Funk will now decide if criminal charges should be charged against Lippert, who remains on administrative leave.

