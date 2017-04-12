Celebrate Grilled Cheese Day at Grilled Cheeserie

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s National Grilled Cheese Day!

News 2 stopped by the Grilled Cheeserie Melt Shop in Hillsboro Village, which is the brick-and-mortar version of their popular food truck.

Founder Crystal Rose De Luna explained to News 2 why their call their creations “melts” and not grilled cheese.

“I think we do a great American on sourdough, we partnered with a local farm in Kentucky called Kenny’s farmhouse to make an American cheese with no processed ingredients. It’s super, super creamy! We do that, all the way to adding a bunch of different things, and we then call them melts because they’re no long grilled cheeses anymore because a classic grilled cheese is just bread and cheese,” said De Luna.

They are giving away free classic “melts” Wednesday in honor of National Grilled Cheese Day. To get one, you have to follow Grilled Cheeserie on social media and show them their National Grilled Cheese Day post at their Melt Shop or Food Truck at the Nashville Farmer’s Market from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

