At vigil, family member says 21-year-old died protecting his aunt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At the vigil for a Pearl-Cohn graduate, his cousin told News 2 Rob Westmoreland died trying to protect his aunt.

The 21-year-old was shot and killed early Saturday morning, allegedly by his aunt’s boyfriend Tyrone Dunlap.

“He was trying to protect her,” said Stephan Westmoreland. He lives with his mother but is in a wheelchair. He says Rob and his aunt arrived at the apartment together because she was apparently scared of Dunlap.

Dunlap and Westmoreland had begun arguing when police say the 47-year-old shot the 21-year-old in the chest.

“That’s when I seen my little cousin right there laying beside me like, ‘Cuz, help me, help me,'” Westmoreland told News 2. “I said, ‘I’m going to call the ambulance.'”

At the vigil, Westmoreland said his cousin was like a brother and is hurting after his death.

Rob Westmoreland played in the marching band at Pearl-Cohn. After graduation, he pursued his life-long love of cars. He went to college to learn to be a mechanic and worked at a car dealership.

He also had a long-term girlfriend who’s pregnant and will now be a single mother.

“I’m going to be there for them for anything they need,” said Dejuan Holmes, who is Rob’s cousin. “It’s going to be hard but we’re going to get through it.”

Dunlap will be in court for his trial on April 17. He faces a criminal homicide charge.

A public viewing for Rob Westmoreland will be held on Thursday at Smith Brothers Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

A visitation will be held at First Baptist South Inglewood on Friday at 11 a.m. followed by the funeral.

Rob Westmoreland (Courtesy: Facebook/The Westmoreland family)